CoRecursive

    The Untold Story of SQLite
      The Untold Story of SQLite

      Jul 02, 21
      38 min

      On today’s show, I’m talking to Richard Hipp about surviving becoming core infrastructure for the world. SQLite is everywhere. It’s in your web browser, it’s in your phone, it’s probably in your car, and it’s definitely in commercial planes. It’s where your iMessages and WhatsApp messages are stored, and if you do a find on... more..

    From Competitive Programming to APL

      From Competitive Programming to APL

      Jun 02, 21
      53 min

      Today on the show, we have solving algorithmic programming problems. You know when you interview for a job to write CSS and they ask you to reverse a binary tree on the whiteboard using C and in constant memory space? It’s that kind of thing. These problems have their roots in algorithmic programming contests. And... more..

    The Birth of UNIX

      The Birth of UNIX

      Nov 01, 20
      51 min

      When you work on your computer, there are so many things you take for granted: operating systems, programming languages, they all have to come from somewhere.

      In the late 1960s and 1970s, that somewhere was Bell Labs, and the operating system they were building was UNIX.

      They were building more than just an operating system... more..

    Apple 2001

      Apple 2001

      Apr 03, 21
      48 min

      David Shayer worked at Apple for 14 years, and he has a wild experience to share. Apple has a unique culture, and David will give us an insider view of what it was like for him at Apple during the 2000s, roughly between 2001 to 2015 when Apple transformed into the powerhouse that it is... more..

    Video Game Programming From Scratch

      Video Game Programming From Scratch

      Mar 01, 21
      41 min

      I’m not really a big gamer, but lately, I’ve fallen down this rabbit hole into the world of Casey Muratori, and this project that he started on Twitch in 2014. He is building a video game from scratch and explaining it all as he goes along.

      Casey is a professional video game and game engine,... more..

    We're Teaching Functional Programming Wrong

      We're Teaching Functional Programming Wrong

      Aug 03, 20
      46 min

      Today Richard Feldman shares his story of going from javascript developer to elm developer to functional programming teacher.

      Along the way, Richard finds that people are teaching functional programming wrong. We are teaching it in a way that misses how most industrial software developers learn best.

      In this episode, Richard Feldman delves into Elm, his... more..

    Memento Mori

      Memento Mori

      Sep 01, 20
      40 min

      Preparing our minds for the inevitable - death is hard. After facing terminal cancer, Kate Gregory reminded herself that this event can still become inspiring by focusing on the positive.

      In this episode,  Kate is going to share her success and explain how you could apply her 5 pieces of advice to your career as... more..

    Language Oriented Design

      Language Oriented Design

      Oct 01, 19
      56 min

      Adam talks to Hal Abelson about the textbook he coauthored in 1985, The Structure and Interpretation of Computer Programs and why it is still popular and influential today.

      more..
    Software That Doesn't Suck

      Software That Doesn't Suck

      Jul 01, 20
      37 min

      Software is just the tool and it should get out of your way. In this episode, Jim discusses how to build a great developer tool. It all started with: “What’s the worst software that you use every day?” and led to the creation of Subversion.

      more..
    God's Programming Language

      God's Programming Language

      Oct 22, 18
      60 min

      Does God Code in Haskell?

      Professor and accomplished programming language researcher Philip Wadler believes that typed lambda calculus was discovered not invented – part of the underpinnings of the universe itself. As a result, functional programming languages are more fundamental and deeply justified than their alternatives.

      We talk about this principle, which has guided... more..

    Karl Fogel
    The consistently best podcast I listen to is CoRecursive Podcast with Adam Gordon Bell. So far, every single episode I've heard has been excellent: engaging, informative, sometimes provocative, always well-produced. He chooses good guests and draws the best out of them!
    Chris Krycho
    I’ve really, really been enjoying @adamgbell’s @corecursive podcast – solid and informative interviews on interesting topics in programming ...
    Ankush Thakur
    I'd describe CoRecrusive as different, exotic, sublime, serious, or some such combination. Yes, it's about software development and software development only, but it digs underneath until the very foundations are exposed. And when an episode is not on technical details, it's on ideas and themes that are mind-blowing and unseen anywhere else.
    Daniel Lemire

    Daniel Lemire
    Brian Kernighan

    Brian Kernighan
    Matt Godbolt

    Matt Godbolt
    Kate Gregory

    Kate Gregory
    Richard Feldman

    Richard Feldman
    Jim Blandy

    Jim Blandy
    Sean T Allen

    Sean T Allen
    Krystal Maughan

    Krystal Maughan
    The Untold Story of SQLite